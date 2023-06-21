Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Cecelia Godbolt-Dominque

Published

Cecelia Godbolt-Dominque

Cecelia Godbolt-Domingue, “CeCe,” is a Billboard Charting Artist, national Gospel recording artist/actress and songwriter. Talented, gorgeous and full of a loving spirit, CeCe hails from Camden, Ark, where she attended Camden High School. CeCe studied at NLU – University of Louisiana Monroe. Beautiful, talented and an exquisite voice, CeCe is the recipient of numerous awards and honors. Her portfolio is filled with live performances, as well as stage and screen appearances. CeCe is the 2023 DFW Gospel Award Show honoree for Gospel Song of The Year, The Key of Gospel Music & Ministry Awards 2022 Traditional Artist of the Year recipient, and 2021 5th Annual GCGMA Virtual Artist of the Year Award. When she walks into a room, it becomes a better place.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Lizzie Braswell Lizzie Braswell

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Lizzie Braswell

Lizzie Braswell was a wife, mother of three sons and a Godmother.  She never gave birth to a daughter, but she had a special...

2 days ago
Margaret “Annette” Sears Margaret “Annette” Sears

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Margaret “Annette” Sears

Say happy birthday to Margaret “Annette” Sears. Annette is an author, insurance broker and notary. Hailing from Wichita KS, she studied telecommunications at Pace...

3 days ago
_Isatou “Satou” Sabally _Isatou “Satou” Sabally

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Isatou “Satou” Sabally

Isatou “Satou” Sabally is a star, and she shows her skills as a member of the Dallas Wings. Recently she was named WNBA Western...

4 days ago
Terri D. Sanders Terri D. Sanders

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Terri D. Sanders

Terri D. Sanders is the Publisher of The Omaha Star Newspaper, a biweekly community newspaper. A board member of the National Newspaper Publishers Association,...

5 days ago
Advertisement