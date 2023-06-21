Superb Woman: Cecelia Godbolt-Dominque

Cecelia Godbolt-Domingue, “CeCe,” is a Billboard Charting Artist, national Gospel recording artist/actress and songwriter. Talented, gorgeous and full of a loving spirit, CeCe hails from Camden, Ark, where she attended Camden High School. CeCe studied at NLU – University of Louisiana Monroe. Beautiful, talented and an exquisite voice, CeCe is the recipient of numerous awards and honors. Her portfolio is filled with live performances, as well as stage and screen appearances. CeCe is the 2023 DFW Gospel Award Show honoree for Gospel Song of The Year, The Key of Gospel Music & Ministry Awards 2022 Traditional Artist of the Year recipient, and 2021 5th Annual GCGMA Virtual Artist of the Year Award. When she walks into a room, it becomes a better place.
