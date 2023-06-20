What Father’s Day Means?

By Mariam Jalloh

There were numerous activities over the weekend as citizens commemorated the freeing of enslaved Africans with Juneteenth programs, Health organizations focused on Black Men’s Health Awareness Month, the celebration and commemoration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender pride continued during Pride Month’s weekend long events, and Black Music Month featured numerous concerts with an emphasis on celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop. And then there was Father’s Day and north Texans didn’t want fathers to be forgotten as some talked with Texas Metro News about their dads.