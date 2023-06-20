Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

George Richard Kolb (1948 – 2023)

Published

George Richard Kolb
George Richard Kolb

George Richard Kolb, 74, was born on September 26, 1948, in Detroit, Michigan where he was also raised.  George received his K-12 education within the Detroit Public School system where he graduated from Pershing High School.    

He went on to earn degrees from higher learning institutions such as Eastern Michigan University, where he received his undergraduate degree in business administration and his Masters of Public Administration from the University of Michigan.  He is also a 1996 graduate from the University of Harvard’s, John F. Kennedy School of Government Senior Executives in State and Local Government Program.

Over an approximate 40-year career, George has been involved in municipal operations in various cities across the country.  His very first city management position started in Jackson, MI where he served as Assistant to the City Manager.  From there he held high level city positions in Albion and Saginaw, Michigan, Richmond, VA, August, GA, Wichita, KS and Surprise, AZ.  George’s hard work, dedication, knowledge and skillset has allowed these various communities to reap the reward of improvements to local municipality service delivery and customer service.

Upon his retirement, George finally settled down in Wichita, KS.  In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf with his golf family at MacDonald Golf Course in Wichita.  His passion for the sport led him to become a board member of First Tee Greater Wichita since 2015.  This organization is dedicated to building strength of character that empowers young kids and teens in addition to teaching life skills through golf.  George entered into eternal life on Saturday, May 20, 2023.  He is preceded in death by his parents, Ruby (Martin) and John Kolb Sr., brothers, Charles Kolb, Randy Martin, and John Kolb II, his wife, Sandra Kolb, and his family pet Casey.  He is survived by his two daughters, from a previous marriage, Andrea and Stacy Kolb, a granddaughter, Ashley Kolb (Andrea), a bonus granddaughter, Adrian Jo Adams, his K-9 companion Gracie, and a host of nephews, nieces, and cousins.

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Eduardo Mcgregory Logan Eduardo Mcgregory Logan

News

Eduardo Mcgregory Logan (11/26/1961 – 06/02/2023)

Eduardo Logan, 61, beloved Father, Husband, and Son, was called to his eternal resting place on June 2, 2023. He entered this world on...

June 12, 2023
Robert Earl Doyle Robert Earl Doyle

Obits

In Memoriam: Robert Earl Doyle

June 12, 1953 - May 23, 2023

May 29, 2023
Dartha Lorane Gray Dartha Lorane Gray

Obits

In Memoriam: Dartha Lorane Gray

JULY 7, 1931 – MAY 11, 2023

May 29, 2023
William J. E. Lee William J. E. Lee

Obits

In Memoriam: William J. E. Lee

July 23, 1928 – May 24, 2023

May 29, 2023
Advertisement