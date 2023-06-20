George Richard Kolb (1948 – 2023)

George Richard Kolb

George Richard Kolb, 74, was born on September 26, 1948, in Detroit, Michigan where he was also raised. George received his K-12 education within the Detroit Public School system where he graduated from Pershing High School.

He went on to earn degrees from higher learning institutions such as Eastern Michigan University, where he received his undergraduate degree in business administration and his Masters of Public Administration from the University of Michigan. He is also a 1996 graduate from the University of Harvard’s, John F. Kennedy School of Government Senior Executives in State and Local Government Program.

Over an approximate 40-year career, George has been involved in municipal operations in various cities across the country. His very first city management position started in Jackson, MI where he served as Assistant to the City Manager. From there he held high level city positions in Albion and Saginaw, Michigan, Richmond, VA, August, GA, Wichita, KS and Surprise, AZ. George’s hard work, dedication, knowledge and skillset has allowed these various communities to reap the reward of improvements to local municipality service delivery and customer service.

Upon his retirement, George finally settled down in Wichita, KS. In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf with his golf family at MacDonald Golf Course in Wichita. His passion for the sport led him to become a board member of First Tee Greater Wichita since 2015. This organization is dedicated to building strength of character that empowers young kids and teens in addition to teaching life skills through golf. George entered into eternal life on Saturday, May 20, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ruby (Martin) and John Kolb Sr., brothers, Charles Kolb, Randy Martin, and John Kolb II, his wife, Sandra Kolb, and his family pet Casey. He is survived by his two daughters, from a previous marriage, Andrea and Stacy Kolb, a granddaughter, Ashley Kolb (Andrea), a bonus granddaughter, Adrian Jo Adams, his K-9 companion Gracie, and a host of nephews, nieces, and cousins.

