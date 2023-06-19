Connect with us

Published

BY JARRETT HOFFMAN

Atlanta Falcons sign XFL receiver with HBCU roots to free-agent contract

In an offseason filled with HBCU players signing with NFL teams, a former HBCU talent has found his way on a pro roster.

Following a successful season with the DC Defenders, former Alcorn State wide receiver Chris Blair has signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

During the 2023 XFL season, Blair helped the Defenders to the best record in the regular season, at 9-1. He finished third in the league with 594 receiving yards (including a league-high five 40-yard receptions) on 26 receptions and scored three touchdowns.

In the XFL Championship Game, Blair recorded three receptions for 29 yards.

That performance was nothing new for Blair as his championship pedigree goes back to his days at Alcorn State. He played an important role on a team that won back-to-back SWAC championships in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Shortly after the conclusion of the season, it was announced that Blair was invited to the Falcons’ minicamp tryouts.

Blair returns to the NFL where he previously held a spot on the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad.

In addition, he is now one of two former SWAC receivers on the Falcons roster along with former Prairie View flanker Prairie View A&M.

