Superb Woman: Lizzie Braswell

Lizzie Braswell was a wife, mother of three sons and a Godmother. She never gave birth to a daughter, but she had a special Goddaughter who she loved to take shopping and bowling. They’d also make creations on the sewing machine or whipped up something in the kitchen. Liz had a kind spirit and never spoke ill of anyone, just always tried to find the good and to keep it moving. Born in Lincolnton, GA., after retiring, she and her husband moved back south from Plainfield, NJ to Cairo, GA. Every year, they looked forward to attending Homecoming at Florida A&M University. She remained involved in the church; which was her lifelong commitment and she loved helping others.
