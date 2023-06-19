Biden program revised after 1.5M applications submitted

BY J.O. HASELHOEF

Haitians waiting in front of the Immigration Office of Cap-Haitien to receive service on Jan. 10, 2023. The humanitarian parole process is meant to reduce the number of crossings at the southern border. / Photo by Onz Chéry for The Haitian Times

The humanitarian parole program designated for Haitians, Cubans, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans has been revised following a review process because of the “overwhelming” number of applications it receives daily, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

More than 1.5 million online requests to be a sponsor were filed since the program began in January. The excessive number could jeopardize the Biden administration’s objective to reduce border crossings, according to internal government documents obtained by CBS News.

U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services (USCIS) will, now, randomly select and review around 50% of the I-134A forms submitted monthly, regardless of the filing date.

The other half will be reviewed based on the date submitted, using a first-in, first-out method.

“This is intended to maintain a meaningful and equitable opportunity for all beneficiaries of a Form I-134A to move forward through the process and seek advance travel authorization,” said the webalert released May 18 from USCIS, the agency responsible for legal immigration under the Department of Homeland Security,

Pending cases for Haitians numbered more than 580,000 at the end of April with other cases under review or approved. Eleven percent more applications were filed for Haitians than for Cubans, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans combined.

More than 100,000 migrants have arrived in the U.S. under the humanitarian parole, which may grant travel authorization for up to 30,000 noncitizens each month. The day after arrival, many file for their work permit, another process that also varies in response time, some reporting a seven-month wait.