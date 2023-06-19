Connect with us

Black Business: Tee The Tech, Pretty Pedi

Tee The Tech, Pretty Pedi

Tee The Tech is located in Houston. Tee is the acrylic toe specialist. It lasts up to two months, with no chipping polish or cracking nails. She specializes in Big/Small toe reconstructions and French tip pretty pedis. The before and after are amazing. Houston is only a few hours away. So the next time you are there give Tee The Tech a call and get your pedicure. Yes, it’s Black-owned. She is taking on new clients. You can book online. See the transformations.

Booking Link: https://teethetech.as.me/schedule.php

Follow Tee The Tech on Instagram @Tee.TheTech

