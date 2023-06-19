Superb Woman: Margaret “Annette” Sears

Say happy birthday to Margaret “Annette” Sears. Annette is an author, insurance broker and notary. Hailing from Wichita KS, she studied telecommunications at Pace University and Emporia State University. Annette retired from AT&T, where she worked for almost 34 years. She also worked at My Chance, Inc. Annette and other women joined together for W.O.M.B. SISTER CHRONICLES – A chronicle of powerful Women Overcoming Men Blues and a guide to help you identify and overcome unhealthy relationships with men and ignite the confident and empowered woman within. Talented, creative, engaging, loving and a joy to be around; that’s Annette.