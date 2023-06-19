Superb Woman: Margaret “Annette” Sears

Say happy birthday to Margaret “Annette” Sears. Annette is an author, insurance broker and notary. Hailing from Wichita KS, she studied telecommunications at Pace University and Emporia State University. Annette retired from AT&T, where she worked for almost 34 years. She also worked at My Chance, Inc. Annette and other women joined together for W.O.M.B. SISTER CHRONICLES – A chronicle of powerful Women Overcoming Men Blues and a guide to help you identify and overcome unhealthy relationships with men and ignite the confident and empowered woman within. Talented, creative, engaging, loving and a joy to be around; that’s Annette.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Isatou “Satou” Sabally is a star, and she shows her skills as a member of the Dallas Wings. Recently she was named WNBA Western...
Superb Woman
Terri D. Sanders is the Publisher of The Omaha Star Newspaper, a biweekly community newspaper. A board member of the National Newspaper Publishers Association,...
Superb Woman
Marsha Bailey Cantrell is the owner of First Class Financial Tax Services. A former retired international examiner at the IRS, she comes from Edgard,...
Superb Woman
Lauren Ugorgi is a Communications Consultant at PSEG, enjoyed stints at Smoothstone Consulting and New Jersey Institute of Technology. Lauren was the former Assistant...