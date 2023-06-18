Connect with us

Black Business: Tote&Carry

Tote&Carry

Tote&Carry is an affordable, luxury bag brand specializing in making a statement with fashion pieces and travel sets designed to elevate your look for any occasion.

Tote&Carry’s bags deliver eye-catching colors, a delicate blend of fabrics, and a signature snakeskin pattern suitable for anyone with an eye for style.

Tote&Carry co-founders are Rey and Tony Dennis. You will definitely stand out wearing these bags. Tote&Carry is working hard to protect the environment by using eco-leather in their products. Tote&Carry is a minority-owned company that first broke ground in Atlanta in 2016. The prices are very affordable. Visit them online at www.TotenCarry.com and check them out on all social media platforms.

