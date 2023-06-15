Date of birth February 20, 1945 Born in Fort Worth, Texas to Theresa Walker and Varrie Booker. Raised in Lake Como, Texas. A student of Lake Como Schools.

She had her first daughter in 1965 named her Barbara Ann Gray who passed away a day after birth.

In 1961 she married Wilbert Earl Gray. They had a daughter and named her Mary Ann Brown.

After his passing she married Leotis “Sunny” Morris Sr. They had a son Leotis Morris Jr.

In 1968 she opened her first boutique called Mary’s Closet. She later opened her second clothing store with her daughter Mary Alford called Mary’s Boutique.

In 1970 she was the first African American driver that worked in transportation as a driver and safety trainer for Fort Worth, ISD. Joined church at an early age. She was a member for many years at the Church of Philadelphia under the leadership of Pastor Gregory W. Spencer.

She later served faithfully under her son-in laws leadership, the late Pastor Darryl Alford at Bethesda Out Reach Ministries.

She was currently a member of Blessed Hope Baptist Church where Pastor O.L. “Pete” Connie. She was recently baptized again.

Proceeding in death mother Theresa Walker, father Varrie Booker Sr., daughter Barbara Ann Gray, brothers; Wayne Brown, Elroy Booker, Albert James Booker, James Arthur, Varrie Booker Jr.; sister, Theresa Walker.

Relatives to continue her legacy; daughter, Mary Ann Brown, son, Leotis Morris Jr.; sisters, Rosa Brown, Linda Brown, Carolyn Brown, Tammy Walker, Vera Labat, Glendora Booker, Ervin Booker; brothers, James Brown, Andrew Brown, Sidney Booker; grandchildren, Samantha Alford, Tabitha Alford, Jarmall Alford, Leotis Legan, Montreal Stewart, Everett Morris, Ari Willis, Zyria Morris, Kewione Morris, Raven Morris; fourteen great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren; two special daughters, Carol Bolden and Denise Harrell and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

