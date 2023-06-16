OUR VOICES: Message from Dallas Mayor

Ambassador Ron Kirk, Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson, Hon. Kay Bailey Hutchison and Dallas Morning News Publisher Grant Moise

By Mayor Eric Johnson

Dallas is and always will be home.

However, returning to Cambridge, Massachusetts for my 25th college reunion was very special. This reunion provided a unique opportunity to showcase why Dallas is the greatest city in the nation.

This opportunity came during a panel discussion titled “Race and Opportunity in America.” The panel was facilitated by fellow Class of 1998 alum Kristen Welker, the new moderator of NBC News’ flagship program “Meet the Press.” (Congratulations, Kristen!) And it featured other Class of 1998 alumni working in academia, sports, entertainment, business, and law.

Complex, nuanced issues were discussed, such as the aftermath of nationwide protests in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, the increase in partisan rhetoric and political polarization, and trends in net migration from the coastal regions to — you guessed it — cities such as Dallas.

During the panel discussion, I highlighted three truths about Dallas:

Dallas is a welcoming city that provides opportunities for success to individuals of all backgrounds.

I spent my childhood in tiny apartments with three siblings and two parents in some of the most underserved neighborhoods in Dallas. Nevertheless, in nine days, the second African American and 60th Mayor of Dallas will begin his second term after winning re-election last month with 98.7% of the vote — shattering a 114-year-old record for the highest vote percentage ever garnered by a mayoral candidate facing any opposition in Dallas history.

There is always work to be done. But the aforementioned, record-breaking accomplishment was possible because of a loving and supportive City of Dallas community, which is why this administration is working so hard to forge a city that offers even more opportunities for every resident to reach his or her full potential.

Dallas has taken a both/ and approach to address public safety challenges — and it is working.

During the panel, there was discussion about movements such as Black Lives Matter and “Defund the Police” that emerged following the tragic killing of George Floyd. In response, several mayors and city councils across the country — and in Texas —voted to cut their police department budgets by arbitrary percentages.

But not in Dallas. This administration said that Dallas needs more and better trained police officers in addition to a data-driven violent crime reduction plan and community-based solutions to improve the safety of all Dallas neighborhoods. Residents should feel incredibly proud that Dallas recently became the only top 10 city in the United States to record two consecutive years of year-over-year reductions in every major category of violent crime.

People and companies based in the coastal regions are moving to cities like Dallas at an increasingly rapid rate to take advantage of economic opportunities.

Dallas residents experience a high quality of life at a lower cost of living compared to their peers on the coasts because of this city’s favorable business environment. That is why it is not surprising that one RealPage expert described Dallas as an “economic juggernaut.” That is also why New York-based Gold-man Sachs will break ground soon on its new $500 million office campus in Dallas, which will serve as its regional base of operations. The financial firm will create or retain 5,000 jobs in Dallas as part of this new development and expects the number of its employees working in Dallas to continue to grow. The full panel discussion provided a wealth of insightful content. Watch it here on YouTube!

Looking ahead

Another noteworthy conversation took place last week, but this time in Dallas and with The Dallas Morning News publisher Grant Moise as part of the Dallas Citizens Council Annual Mayor’s Luncheon.

This year’s luncheon was hosted exactly two weeks before the inauguration of the new Dallas City Council, which prompted a forward-looking discussion.

My conversation with Grant focused on transformational projects coming soon to Dallas, including the expansion and modernization of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Harold Simmons Park (a game changer for this city), and Parkdale Lake Park. In addition, I revealed this administration’s top goals for the 2023-2025 Dallas City Council term.

Dallas must strive relentlessly every day to become:

The safest major city in the United States; The city with the best park system in Texas; and The city with the lowest tax rate in the North Texas region.

In 2019, a former mayor shared that the role of mayor is best described as a relay race. Upon election, a new mayor must take the figurative baton from his predecessor and sprint as fast as he or she can.

I am eager to continue the sprint to build on the remarkable progress this city has made in the last four years and since its founding.

Take care of yourselves and each other.

Until next time,

