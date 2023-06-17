Superb Woman: Terri D. Sanders

Terri D. Sanders is the Publisher of The Omaha Star Newspaper, a biweekly community newspaper. A board member of the National Newspaper Publishers Association, she is a communicator with a passion for moving the needle forward in her community. The former Executive Director of the Great Plains Black History Museum is a member of the Rotary Club of Omaha. An award-winning serial entrepreneur (Omaha Chamber Minority Business of the Year), she has had businesses that have spanned over 35 years as a seamstress, certified balloon artist, wedding planner, event manager, and personal caterer. Terri is the designer of custom designs and T-shirts. Terri loves to travel, eat good food, and contribute to the fabric of her community by serving through The Links, Inc. and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Marsha Bailey Cantrell is the owner of First Class Financial Tax Services. A former retired international examiner at the IRS, she comes from Edgard,...
Superb Woman
Lauren Ugorgi is a Communications Consultant at PSEG, enjoyed stints at Smoothstone Consulting and New Jersey Institute of Technology. Lauren was the former Assistant...
Superb Woman
Dr. Esteria Miller is a healthcare professional with a passion for global health.Regional Supervisor at The Root Cause and VP Business Development at FORTITUDE...
Superb Woman
Joy Sewing is an award-winning journalist, columnist, author and adjunct professor. In 2022, she was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize in Commentary. She is...