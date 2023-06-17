Superb Woman: Terri D. Sanders

Terri D. Sanders

Terri D. Sanders is the Publisher of The Omaha Star Newspaper, a biweekly community newspaper. A board member of the National Newspaper Publishers Association, she is a communicator with a passion for moving the needle forward in her community. The former Executive Director of the Great Plains Black History Museum is a member of the Rotary Club of Omaha. An award-winning serial entrepreneur (Omaha Chamber Minority Business of the Year), she has had businesses that have spanned over 35 years as a seamstress, certified balloon artist, wedding planner, event manager, and personal caterer. Terri is the designer of custom designs and T-shirts. Terri loves to travel, eat good food, and contribute to the fabric of her community by serving through The Links, Inc. and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.