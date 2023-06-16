Jeamy Molina Joins DART as Chief Communications Officer

Jeamy Molina

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) president & CEO Nadine S. Lee announced on Wednesday an appointment to her leadership team with the selection of Jeamy Molina as her chief communications officer. Molina joins DART on June 26 after more than 15 years leading integrated communication strategies with non-profit organizations and large local corporations. She is lauded for her strategic and influential work with Dallas-area communities, the private sector, and local elected officials.

“We are very pleased to welcome Jeamy to DART’s Leadership Roundtable,” said Nadine S. Lee, DART president & CEO. “She brings a deep blend of both experience and knowledge that will serve the Agency well as she takes on this vital role.”

Molina, with oversight across DART’s customer service, strategic communication, marketing, media relations and internal communications departments, will help advance a customer-first culture to seamlessly connect people to jobs, health care and education.

“DART is a recognized national leader in transportation and an essential part of the continual growth we continue to see across the North Texas region,” said Molina. “I am excited to join DART as we write the next chapter of the agency, and I am delighted to be a part of the dynamic leadership team that has assembled here, as we continue to contribute to the upward trajectory of the region.”

Molina holds a Bachelor of Science in Corporate Communications from The University of Texas at Austin. She has been recognized as “40 Under 40 Leader of Influence” (PRSA, Dallas chapter) and a “Rising Star of PR” by PR News People to Watch. Molina is a board member for the Latino Cultural Center, served as the Alumni Board Secretary for the Latino Center for Leadership Development and is a member of the Greater Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

