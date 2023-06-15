Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Deion Sanders says he will not attend Morehouse football camp. Here’s the explanation

Published

Deion Sanders
Photo: Well Off Media/YouTube

B HBCU Sports

After appearing at an HBCU football camp earlier this month, Deion Sanders will not be visiting an upcoming scheduled one as originally planned.

The former Jackson State and current Colorado head coach announced on social media that he will miss a megacamp at Morehouse College on Tuesday.

Sanders explained that “due to unforeseen circumstances,” he would not be at Morehouse.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know I love me some Atlanta, so it’s gotta be a big deal for me to miss – regrettably, I will not be able to personally attend the camp at Morehouse College on tomorrow,” Sanders wrote in an Instagram post. “I apologize but I gotta take care of the body. Gotta take care of the body.”

Morehouse would have been Sanders’ second HBCU-related football camp in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Sanders made an appearance at a megacamp at Prairie View A&M orchestrated by Panthers head coach Bubba McDowell. 

Sanders did indicate that Colorado assistant coaches will be at Morehouse in his absence.

“I will send a few of my coaches there. Several of my coaches, matter of fact, will still be on hand to evaluate the talent and possibly, responsibly select some players that are smart, tough, fast and disciplined with character,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Shedeur Sanders Shedeur Sanders

News

Shedeur Sanders reflects on Jackson State time as he picks up HBCU award

Shedeur Sanders spoke about his love for his time at Jackson State as he received the HBCU Player of The Year award.

3 days ago
HBCU football greats speak of grit and relationships HBCU football greats speak of grit and relationships

Sports

HBCU football greats speak of grit and relationships

The Black College Football Hall of Fame induction was a celebration of past and present HBCU football greatness.

5 days ago
Tiger Woods poses Tiger Woods poses

Sports

Who wins in the PGA-LIV tie-up? Hint: It’s not the golfers

By Analysis by Allison Morrow and CNN New York (CNN) — Look, I don’t know a lot about golf. I play nine holes about once a year, and...

6 days ago
Chad West Chad West

News

Match Highlights 3rd Annual Juneteenth Tennis Exhibition

Let’s enjoy a different spin on Juneteenth. Celebrate it with tennis! The Juneteenth Tennis Exhibition has family fun for everyone. The exhibition opens at...

7 days ago
Advertisement