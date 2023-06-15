Deion Sanders says he will not attend Morehouse football camp. Here’s the explanation

Photo: Well Off Media/YouTube

After appearing at an HBCU football camp earlier this month, Deion Sanders will not be visiting an upcoming scheduled one as originally planned.

The former Jackson State and current Colorado head coach announced on social media that he will miss a megacamp at Morehouse College on Tuesday.

Sanders explained that “due to unforeseen circumstances,” he would not be at Morehouse.

“You know I love me some Atlanta, so it’s gotta be a big deal for me to miss – regrettably, I will not be able to personally attend the camp at Morehouse College on tomorrow,” Sanders wrote in an Instagram post. “I apologize but I gotta take care of the body. Gotta take care of the body.”

Morehouse would have been Sanders’ second HBCU-related football camp in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Sanders made an appearance at a megacamp at Prairie View A&M orchestrated by Panthers head coach Bubba McDowell.

Sanders did indicate that Colorado assistant coaches will be at Morehouse in his absence.

“I will send a few of my coaches there. Several of my coaches, matter of fact, will still be on hand to evaluate the talent and possibly, responsibly select some players that are smart, tough, fast and disciplined with character,” he said.

