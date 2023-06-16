Superb Woman: Marsha Bailey Cantrell

Marsha Bailey Cantrelle

Marsha Bailey Cantrell is the owner of First Class Financial Tax Services. A former retired international examiner at the IRS, she comes from Edgard, Louisiana, where she attended Second Ward High School. She received her degree from Grambling State University where she also pledged Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She later received her MBA degree from Amberton University. Marsha is also a past president of the Dallas Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta and a member of the Grambling National Alumni Association. A beautiful, positive spirit and kind heart, that’s Marsha. And she is a joy to be around.