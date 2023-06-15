Adams wins Grand Prairie seat

Family members, friends and supporters celebrate with candidate Bessye Adams at election night watch party at Roma’s Italian Bistro in Grand I WAS JUST THINKING… Prairie. Adams received 51% of votes. Photo: Hon. Etta J. Mullin – Facebook

By Jennifer Igbonoba

Texas Metro News

Bessye Adams won the Place 7 at-large seat of the Grand Prairie City Council beating incumbent Jeff Copeland in Saturday’s runoff election.

Adams secured 2,095 votes, making her the fourth African American to serve on the city council.

Candidates made celebratory or farewell posts the night of the results with Copeland posting about the very narrow loss.

“We fought the good fight and lost by 66 votes,” he said in a post on his campaign’s Facebook.

Copeland was first elected to the city council in 2013.

During Copeland’s time on the city council, he has served as the deputy and mayor pro tem, and chair of finance and government committee.

Adams and Copeland received endorsements from community members with Adams endorsed by U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Grand Prairie NAACP President Angela Luckey, and Copeland endorsed by the Grand Prairie Police and Firefighters Associations.

Adams, a resident of Grand Prairie for more than 25 years, is an alum of Jackson State University and received her M.B.A. from Amberton University. She has more than 30 years of finance experience, including having served as director of finance, grant accountant, and Controller for DeSoto ISD. Adams is also one of the founders of Sisters of Sarai, a non-profit organization focused on improving local communities.

In a Facebook post, Adams thanked friends, family, and community supporters for the work they put in to aid her victory.

“Let’s get to work,” she urged.