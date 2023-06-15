MY TRUTH: Dr. Andrea Hilburn brings me joy!

Dr. Andrea Hilburn

It was my plan to be at my sorority’s chapter meeting in June; for a number of reasons.

First, I made a lifetime commitment as a sophomore on the Florida A&M University Campus when I joined 33 other women initiated into the Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. After graduation, I joined the Tallahassee Alumnae Chapter and when I moved to Dallas, Texas, I immediately joined the Dallas Alumnae Chapter.

Secondly, the past four years have been especially challenging because of the storm, economy, pandemic and life. During that period, Dr. Andrea Hilburn was at the helm of the Dallas Alumnae Chapter.

At the June meeting that I missed, she passed the gaunt-let.

After serving with grace, justice and most importantly, love; she is off to her next assignment. I say assignment because I sincerely believe that President Hilburn’s steps are divinely ordered and every step she takes leads her to another platform of leadership and service.

Which brings me to my truth.

A 50-plus year member of the sorority, having been initiated at UNT, this long-time educator is a team player. She works well with others. She can be quiet and unassuming but she can also be a fierce, dynamic, supportive and productive leader. She leads with compassion and love.

She was inclusive; involving members and engaging them in the many programs that have positioned the Dallas Alumnae Chapter as a premiere chapter with longstanding programs that benefit the masses in their service area.

Dr. Hilburn didn’t need an entourage. Whether she had half the chapter alongside her or she was traveling solo; she showed up prepared, looking gorgeous and bringing a strong message.

She was leading and ensuring that the chapter and its members remained relevant and engaged in those turbulent times when actually I didn’t know whether I was coming or going.

I can recall receiving phone calls from her; on more than one occasion. We had the storm that had members without electricity or water for weeks, and then the pandemic hit. With more than 400 members, she took the time to reach out and make wellness calls.

She shared information about the wonderful achievements of chapter members, attending programs where they were feted; and sadly, officiating at way too many memorial services.

And she led with such grace; I needed to say thanks.

Unfortunately I was ill, dealing with some aliens in the air that were trying to take control of my body, so I thought it best that I stay home and take all of those remedies from ginger and turmeric, mucinex and thyme.

I resisted but I contemplated taking castor oil. I don’t know why, but as a child, we received it for everything, including not getting in the house before that streetlight came on! Seemed like it was the cure for everything!

Dr. Hilburn, I want to say thanks for making me feel like a valued member and for being a shining example of true leadership.

Thanks for your life of service. Thanks for your love.