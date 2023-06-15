Black Business: Lovinah Skincare

Lovinah is a next-generation bio-luxury skincare company that combines old-world ancient philosophies with modern-day bleeding-edge technology catering to the wellness-conscious consumer’s desire for clinically effective and naturally delivered skincare and beauty products. Rooted in ancient tradition and validated by science. Lovinah Is a clean beauty company with botanical blends and wields ancient beauty remedies from Africa. Created by founder/CEO Joy Ekhator. Lovinah works harmoniously with the body’s natural regenerative processes to optimize the skin’s ability to nourish, hydrate, protect, and repair itself. They are local, out of Houston TX. Products are available online, visit their website. www.lovinah.com or call them at 832-576-3992.
