Dallas Wings’ Satou Sabally named WNBA Player of the Week

By Dorothy J. Gentry

Sports Editor

Photos/Video: Dallas Wings, Dorothy J. Gentry

After battling injuries for two of her first three years in the WNBA, the Dallas Wings’ Satou Sabally is finally healthy and is having a stellar season.

Sabally leads the Wings in double doubles with seven consecutive – the longest streak in franchise history – and she leads the team and the league in rebounds with 11.2 per game. Along with teammate Arike Ogunbowale, Sabally is one of the leading vote getters for the WNBA All-Star Game next month, and she was just named the WNBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week.

This is Sabally’s first career Player of the Week honor. She was chosen second overall in 2020 WNBA Draft by the Wings.

Over three games (June 7-11), Sabally led the Wings to two wins, averaging 19.3 points and a league-leading 12.3 rebounds. She is averaging 11.2 rebounds, tying her for the top spot in the WNBA in that category. The fourth year forward has recorded six-straight double doubles (from May 30 – June 11), becoming the third player in franchise history to do so.

“I’m just really happy how we’re evolving as a team,” Satou said shortly after learning of the honor. “It’s been so much fun playing and I really want to get out there and play 100 percent every day. I’ve been really enjoying playing here.”

This is the second Player of the Week honor for the Wings this season. Arike Ogunbowale was named Player of the Week recognition last month. The Wings are in 7th place in the WNBA standings and have a record of 5-5.