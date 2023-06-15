Superb Woman: Lauren Ugorgi

Lauren Ugorgi is a Communications Consultant at PSEG, enjoyed stints at Smoothstone Consulting and New Jersey Institute of Technology. Lauren was the former Assistant VP for Communications at Princeton University and former Assistant Secretary of State for the State of New Jersey. Lauren was a reporter for the Newark Star Ledger and the Dallas Times Herald. The recipient of numerous awards in journalism and communications, she hails from Newark, NJ and studied journalism at Columbia University and African American Studies and Creative Writing at Princeton. Lauren went to Science Park High School and Milton Academy. Talented, creative, meticulous with high ethical standards, Lauren is a star. She will be celebrating her wedding anniversary on Juneteenth, 2021
