Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Lauren Ugorgi

Published

Lauren Ugorgi

Lauren Ugorgi is a Communications Consultant at PSEG, enjoyed stints at Smoothstone Consulting and New Jersey Institute of Technology. Lauren was the former Assistant VP for Communications at Princeton University and former Assistant Secretary of State for the State of New Jersey. Lauren was a reporter for the Newark Star Ledger and the Dallas Times Herald. The recipient of numerous awards in journalism and communications, she hails from Newark, NJ and studied journalism at Columbia University and African American Studies and Creative Writing at Princeton. Lauren went to Science Park High School and Milton Academy. Talented, creative, meticulous with high ethical standards, Lauren is a star. She will be celebrating her wedding anniversary on Juneteenth, 2021

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Dr. Esteria Miller Dr. Esteria Miller

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dr. Esteria Miller

Dr. Esteria Miller is a healthcare professional with a passion for global health.Regional Supervisor at The Root Cause and VP Business Development at FORTITUDE...

1 day ago
Joy Sewing Joy Sewing

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Joy Sewing

Joy Sewing is an award-winning journalist, columnist, author and adjunct professor. In 2022, she was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize in Commentary. She is...

2 days ago
Latrivious Bruce Latrivious Bruce

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Latrivious Bruce

Latrivious Bruce is all dimples, smiles and beautiful eyes. A 2001 graduate of Paul Quinn College, where she studied physical education and biochemistry, the...

3 days ago
Teeaneshia Warren Teeaneshia Warren

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Teeaneshia Warren

Teeaneshia Warren hails from Dallas and graduated from Lincoln Humanities and Communications Magnet. She pursued her Bachelor’s degree in Communication and Media Studies from...

4 days ago
Advertisement