First Latina on 5th Circuit one step away as Senate panel OKs Dallas judge

Magistrate Judge Irma Carrillo Ramirez, U.S. District Court Northern District, at her confirmation hearing on Sept. 7 2016.(US Senate Committee / Courtesy)

By Joseph Morton

WASHINGTON — The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to advance Irma Carrillo Ramirez’s nomination to the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The longtime federal magistrate in Dallas earned that lofty position based on her qualifications, Sen. John Cornyn said before the vote. Cornyn noted Ramirez was the top recommendation from a committee of lawyers advising him and fellow Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

But he also cited her inspiring back story.

“Born of Mexican immigrants in a small town, Judge Ramirez in many ways epitomizes the American dream,” Cornyn said.

Ramirez spoke during her confirmation hearing of growing up in the tiny town of Tokio, Texas, where her family toiled in the cotton fields.

After college at West Texas State University, she won a full scholarship to the Southern Methodist University law school in Dallas. She worked at the law firm now known as Locke Lord, then as a federal prosecutor.

Ramirez would be the first Latina on the conservative-leaning 5th Circuit, which handles appeals from Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Cornyn said he appreciated how the White House consulted the state’s Republican senators on the nomination and that’s how the process should work. The bipartisan backing for Ramirez, including the support from both of her home state senators, resulted in the committee advancing her nomination on a voice vote.

Ramirez is expected to be confirmed by the full Senate this summer. Her smooth path stands in contrast to the partisan fights that have erupted over some other circuit court nominees.

The committee voted along strictly party lines Thursday to advance another nomination. Ana de Alba, a U.S. district judge in California and the daughter of immigrant farmworkers, has been nominated to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Republicans have sharply criticized de Alba’s handling of various cases, including a child pornography sentencing.