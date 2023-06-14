Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DMN Stories

First Latina on 5th Circuit one step away as Senate panel OKs Dallas judge

Irma Carrillo Ramirez’s historic nomination now heads to the full Senate.

Published

Magistrate Judge Irma Carrillo Ramirez
Magistrate Judge Irma Carrillo Ramirez, U.S. District Court Northern District, at her confirmation hearing on Sept. 7 2016.(US Senate Committee / Courtesy)

By Joseph Morton

WASHINGTON — The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to advance Irma Carrillo Ramirez’s nomination to the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The longtime federal magistrate in Dallas earned that lofty position based on her qualifications, Sen. John Cornyn said before the vote. Cornyn noted Ramirez was the top recommendation from a committee of lawyers advising him and fellow Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

But he also cited her inspiring back story.

“Born of Mexican immigrants in a small town, Judge Ramirez in many ways epitomizes the American dream,” Cornyn said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramirez spoke during her confirmation hearing of growing up in the tiny town of Tokio, Texas, where her family toiled in the cotton fields.

After college at West Texas State University, she won a full scholarship to the Southern Methodist University law school in Dallas. She worked at the law firm now known as Locke Lord, then as a federal prosecutor.

Ramirez would be the first Latina on the conservative-leaning 5th Circuit, which handles appeals from Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Cornyn said he appreciated how the White House consulted the state’s Republican senators on the nomination and that’s how the process should work. The bipartisan backing for Ramirez, including the support from both of her home state senators, resulted in the committee advancing her nomination on a voice vote.

Ramirez is expected to be confirmed by the full Senate this summer. Her smooth path stands in contrast to the partisan fights that have erupted over some other circuit court nominees.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee voted along strictly party lines Thursday to advance another nomination. Ana de Alba, a U.S. district judge in California and the daughter of immigrant farmworkers, has been nominated to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Republicans have sharply criticized de Alba’s handling of various cases, including a child pornography sentencing.

This story, originally published in The Dallas Morning News, is reprinted as part of a collaborative partnership between The Dallas Morning News and Texas Metro News. The partnership seeks to boost coverage of Dallas’ communities of color, particularly in southern Dallas- at the bottom.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

DMN Stories

Former President Donald Trump says he’s been indicted in classified documents probe

Donald Trump, largely considered the front-runner in the 2024 Republican primary, said he is due in court Tuesday afternoon in Miami.

4 days ago
Wendy Davis Wendy Davis

DMN Stories

Rhetta Bowers running for reelection instead of vying to replace Colin Allred in Congress

The Democratic race for District 32 is expected to include state Rep. Julie Johnson and Dallas trauma surgeon Brian Williams.

5 days ago
Abraham Lincoln Abraham Lincoln

News

What really started the American Civil War?

By Robert Gudmestad What really started the Civil War? — Abbey, age 7, Stone Ridge, New York The U.S. citizenship test — which immigrants...

June 7, 2023
Amanda Gorman Amanda Gorman

News

MARIAN WRIGHT EDELMAN: ‘I See Myself and the Books Give Me Hope’

By Marian Wright Edelman Amanda Gorman, the eloquent 25-year-old Harvard graduate who was our nation’s first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate, recently became one of the...

June 7, 2023
Advertisement