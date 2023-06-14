Connect with us

Superb Woman: Dr. Esteria Miller

Dr. Esteria Miller is a healthcare professional with a passion for global health.Regional Supervisor at The Root Cause and VP Business Development at FORTITUDE HEALTH & WELLNESS, Inc. She holds a Doctorate in Biblical Counseling and Biblical Studies (DNC) and is currently in her first year of coursework toward PhD in Christian Education at Shalom. She also holds a Master’s in Business Administration. A graduate of Paul Quinn College, she attended Skyline High School and Dr. Miller is a State of Texas Certified Community Health Worker Instructor, Certified Mental Health Support Specialist, Mental Health First Aid Responder, 2021 Each Moment Matters Honoree, National African American Women’s Leadership Institute (NAAWLI 2012 Fellow) and Alpha Chi National College Honor Society.

