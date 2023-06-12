Sharon Potts

Sharon Lynn Potts was born on January 1, 1957, in Quitman Louisiana to Harrison Wiley Sr. (Edella Wiley) and Lue Ella and Clifton Black. Sharon received her wings of healing on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Sharon completed her education in Quitman, Louisiana and was a graduate of Quitman High School, class of 1975. After relocating to Dallas, TX, she began her career with Texas Instruments/Raytheon and was employed until her retirement in 2013. Sharon gave her life to Christ at an early age at St. Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Quitman, Louisiana. Upon moving to Dallas, TX, she joined Beth Eden Baptist Church where she served as member of the choir and later joined the culinary and usher board ministries.

Sharon leaves to cherish her memories: The love of her life: James Johnson, a beloved grandson Jaylen Tucker, and a great-grand daughter Jazlyn Tucker. She also leaves to cherish her memories, her siblings, Mary Wiley, Harrison Wiley, Jr. (Sharonda), Tammy Wiley, Marie Potts, Larry Wiley, Sheila Williford (Calvin), Becky Wiley, and Alisia Black (Amos). Her only God Daughter, Octavia Moore, and her children, London, Lynnziah, and Latavia. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Harrison Wiley, Sr. (Edella Wiley), Lue Ella and Clifton Black. Her son, Danyon Danyale Tucker, her grandmother, Essie Saulsbury. Her siblings, Eddie Wiley, and Mary Louise Marish.

Sharon had a passion for people, and she met no strangers. She had a big heart and was always welcoming. She loved her family and was always about fellowship and making timeless memories. It was her idea of starting the Emma and William Saulsbury Family Reunion that begin in 1987 and continues on today.