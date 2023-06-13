Connect with us

Black Business: Indigo Event Planning & Coordination

Indigo Event Planning & Coordination

Do you have an upcoming event and you’re overwhelmed with the planning process, or you have a busy schedule and need someone to handle the foot work? Indigo Event Planning & Coordination can bring your vision to life. They offer professional event planning & coordination, location choice, hire caterers and secure other vendors. You will be assigned a personal event manager who will coordinate every detail of your event, from beginning to end. Contact Indigo to schedule an appointment at https://www.ahhllc.org/indigo-event-planning-and-coordination?

