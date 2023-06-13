Black Business: Indigo Event Planning & Coordination

Do you have an upcoming event and you’re overwhelmed with the planning process, or you have a busy schedule and need someone to handle the foot work? Indigo Event Planning & Coordination can bring your vision to life. They offer professional event planning & coordination, location choice, hire caterers and secure other vendors. You will be assigned a personal event manager who will coordinate every detail of your event, from beginning to end. Contact Indigo to schedule an appointment at https://www.ahhllc.org/indigo-event-planning-and-coordination?
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Spotlight Story
Introducing Black Girl Sunscreen: Sun Protection for People of Color. Black Girl Sunscreen Products offer sun protection designed specifically for people of color. Incorporate...
Spotlight Story
Meet Cedric Ruffin, the owner of My Mamas Bundt Cakes. During the pandemic when physical gatherings were restricted, Cedric and his family stayed connected...
Spotlight Story
Bishop Eli and First Lady Dareia Jacobs are the new owners of Lil V’s BBQ. Lil V’s BBQ is in the Pleasant Grove area of...
Spotlight Story
Sweet Things of Midtown is a local Dallas cookie bar with good ole fashion favorites mixed with famous sweet delights. Sweet Things of Midtown is dedicated...