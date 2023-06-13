Superb Woman: Joy Sewing

Joy Sewing is an award-winning journalist, columnist, author and adjunct professor. In 2022, she was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize in Commentary. She is the founder of the non-profit Year of Joy, to empower children from Houston’s underserved communities. She received her BA in Journalism from Univ. of Houston, attended Colorado College and received her Masters of Business Management from Webster University. A literacy advocate, this NABJer is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and she loves dogs. A culture columnist at the Houston Chronicle, Joy has enjoyed stints as a radio talk show host at 102.5 FM, adjunct professor at the University of Houston, correspondent for People Magazine, President and media consultant for Joy Communications, Communications Director for the City of Houston and senior writer/community affairs manager for Kansas City Power & Light.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Dr. Esteria Miller is a healthcare professional with a passion for global health.Regional Supervisor at The Root Cause and VP Business Development at FORTITUDE...
Superb Woman
Latrivious Bruce is all dimples, smiles and beautiful eyes. A 2001 graduate of Paul Quinn College, where she studied physical education and biochemistry, the...
Superb Woman
Teeaneshia Warren hails from Dallas and graduated from Lincoln Humanities and Communications Magnet. She pursued her Bachelor’s degree in Communication and Media Studies from...
Superb Woman
Tamela Mann is Fort Worth, Texas’ finest! Born Tamela Jean Mann, she is a gospel singer, songwriter and actress. She grew up singing in the...