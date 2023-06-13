Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Joy Sewing

Published

Joy Sewing
Joy Sewing

Joy Sewing is an award-winning journalist, columnist, author and adjunct professor. In 2022, she was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize in Commentary. She is the founder of the non-profit Year of Joy, to empower children from Houston’s underserved communities. She received her BA in Journalism from Univ. of Houston, attended Colorado College and received her Masters of Business Management from Webster University. A literacy advocate, this NABJer is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and she loves dogs. A culture columnist at the Houston Chronicle, Joy has enjoyed stints as a radio talk show host at 102.5 FM, adjunct professor at the University of Houston, correspondent for People Magazine, President and media consultant for Joy Communications, Communications Director for the City of Houston and senior writer/community affairs manager for Kansas City Power & Light.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Dr. Esteria Miller Dr. Esteria Miller

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dr. Esteria Miller

Dr. Esteria Miller is a healthcare professional with a passion for global health.Regional Supervisor at The Root Cause and VP Business Development at FORTITUDE...

3 hours ago
Latrivious Bruce Latrivious Bruce

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Latrivious Bruce

Latrivious Bruce is all dimples, smiles and beautiful eyes. A 2001 graduate of Paul Quinn College, where she studied physical education and biochemistry, the...

2 days ago
Teeaneshia Warren Teeaneshia Warren

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Teeaneshia Warren

Teeaneshia Warren hails from Dallas and graduated from Lincoln Humanities and Communications Magnet. She pursued her Bachelor’s degree in Communication and Media Studies from...

3 days ago
Tamela Mann Tamela Mann

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Tamela Mann

Tamela Mann is Fort Worth, Texas’ finest!  Born Tamela Jean Mann, she is a gospel singer, songwriter and actress. She grew up singing in the...

4 days ago
Advertisement