Superb Woman: Joy Sewing

Joy Sewing

Joy Sewing is an award-winning journalist, columnist, author and adjunct professor. In 2022, she was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize in Commentary. She is the founder of the non-profit Year of Joy, to empower children from Houston’s underserved communities. She received her BA in Journalism from Univ. of Houston, attended Colorado College and received her Masters of Business Management from Webster University. A literacy advocate, this NABJer is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and she loves dogs. A culture columnist at the Houston Chronicle, Joy has enjoyed stints as a radio talk show host at 102.5 FM, adjunct professor at the University of Houston, correspondent for People Magazine, President and media consultant for Joy Communications, Communications Director for the City of Houston and senior writer/community affairs manager for Kansas City Power & Light.