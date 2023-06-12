Connect with us

Martinez makes history: District 11 elects first Latina to City Council

Jeanette Martinez delivers a win in the only Fort Worth City Council runoff, joining two other newcomers on council

Jeanette Martinez, District 11 Rep.
By Rachel Behrndt
Jeanette Martinez will be Fort Worth’s first Hispanic woman to serve on the Fort Worth City Council following a decisive victory Saturday night.

“I’m just very proud and humbled by the level of support that I received,” Martinez said after her victory. “I’m really excited and looking forward to getting started.”

Martinez received 59% of the vote while her competitor, long-time neighborhood advocate Rick Herring, received about 41%, according to unofficial results. Martinez widened her lead by 16% compared to the general election where three other candidates, two of whom were also Hispanic, also vied for the seat.

