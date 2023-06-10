Connect with us

Obits

Rickey Lee Powell

JULY 23, 1955 – MAY 31, 2023

Rickey Lee Powell, age 67, of Fort Worth, Texas passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Rickey Lee Powell was born on July 23, 1955 in Fort Worth, Texas to William and Maggie Powell.

Rickey was a graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in 1974.

Rickey was fun loving, he loved to roller skate, play spades and dominoes.

Rickey was proceeded in death by his loving parents, William and Maggie, brothers, William Jr., Lee and Jessie.

Those left to cherish his memories son; William Matthew Powell, granddaughter; Kiylah Powell, sisters; Lena Watson (LC), Diane Jones (Charles), Martha Dukes and Patricia Wade (Eugene), special friend Linda Montez, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.gwspencerdirs.net for the Powell family.

