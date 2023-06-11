Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Editorial

A Response to Discrimination Practice At S.D. High School

“We thank you, Concerned Parent, for bringing this matter to our attention.” – Dr. John E. Warren

Published

By Dr. John E. Warren
Publisher
The San Diego Voice & Viewpoint

Dr. John E. Warren

At another place on [the Editorial page of our June 8th publication], one will find a Letter to the Editor, alleging discriminatory practices at San Diego High School. The problem appears to be two fold. First, the parents’ right to raise a concern about the Athletic Department practice of placing students’ GPA on their helmets, which in and of itself raises a number of questions about violation of student’s practice rights. Second, the attitude of the administrators as well as the Alumni Association, which really has no administrative authority, in failing to respond to parental complaints about the above cited issues.

To the parents and persons with legal responsibility for students attending San Diego Unified Schools, please be aware that the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, more than two years ago, created a Special Task Force to handle such complaints against school personnel. This was done as a direct result of complaints that Black Men and Women United raised with the District Attorney because of the idea that such behavior might have legal consequences if properly investigated.

School personnel, like all legal officials in the State of California, have legal obligations to perform the duties of the jobs that they take. Failure to do so is a case of “Malfeasance in Office”.

If you have such concerns, please contact the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office and ask for the “School Task Force”. Your issue does not have to be one of “sexual assault” on a child or person to be considered. One should also get the name of the person with whom you are speaking at the beginning of the conversation so that you can have a record of who you spoke with.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the interim, this newspaper will ask the District Attorney’s Office to look into this matter and will publish our findings here. We thank you, Concerned Parent, for bringing this matter to our attention.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Dr. John E. Warren Dr. John E. Warren

News

Youth Employment: A Reality for 2023

"Remember, often one has not, because one asks not." - Dr. John E. Warren

5 days ago
Kendall Gayle Washington at high school graduation Kendall Gayle Washington at high school graduation

News

No limits for Kendall Washington as her star continues to rise

By Iniya Nathan When veteran sports journalist Joe Trahan speaks of Kendall Washington’s many accomplishments while introducing her as Scholar Athlete of the Week...

June 1, 2023
John E. Warren John E. Warren

Editorial

OUR VOICES: Continued Wake Up Call To America

By Dr. John E. Warren “We The People” are losing control of America through the unchecked behavior of a number of elected officials at...

May 30, 2023
Players Players

Sports

HBCU president pushed for ineligible student to play, says NCAA

Kentucky State is hit with penalties from the NCAA after its former president reportedly pushed for an ineligible athlete to participate.

May 15, 2023
Advertisement