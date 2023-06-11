A Response to Discrimination Practice At S.D. High School

By Dr. John E. Warren

Publisher

The San Diego Voice & Viewpoint

At another place on [the Editorial page of our June 8th publication], one will find a Letter to the Editor, alleging discriminatory practices at San Diego High School. The problem appears to be two fold. First, the parents’ right to raise a concern about the Athletic Department practice of placing students’ GPA on their helmets, which in and of itself raises a number of questions about violation of student’s practice rights. Second, the attitude of the administrators as well as the Alumni Association, which really has no administrative authority, in failing to respond to parental complaints about the above cited issues.

To the parents and persons with legal responsibility for students attending San Diego Unified Schools, please be aware that the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, more than two years ago, created a Special Task Force to handle such complaints against school personnel. This was done as a direct result of complaints that Black Men and Women United raised with the District Attorney because of the idea that such behavior might have legal consequences if properly investigated.

School personnel, like all legal officials in the State of California, have legal obligations to perform the duties of the jobs that they take. Failure to do so is a case of “Malfeasance in Office”.

If you have such concerns, please contact the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office and ask for the “School Task Force”. Your issue does not have to be one of “sexual assault” on a child or person to be considered. One should also get the name of the person with whom you are speaking at the beginning of the conversation so that you can have a record of who you spoke with.

In the interim, this newspaper will ask the District Attorney’s Office to look into this matter and will publish our findings here. We thank you, Concerned Parent, for bringing this matter to our attention.