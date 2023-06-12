Superb Woman: Latrivious Bruce

Latrivious Bruce

Latrivious Bruce is all dimples, smiles and beautiful eyes. A 2001 graduate of Paul Quinn College, where she studied physical education and biochemistry, the graduate of Dunbar High School now works for Fort Worth ISD. She also previously worked at Young Women’s Leadership Academy. While at Paul Quinn, she was initiated into the Lambda Nu Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Vibrant, focused and a joy to be around, Latrivious is a wife and mother, who puts family first.