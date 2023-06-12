Superb Woman: Latrivious Bruce

Latrivious Bruce is all dimples, smiles and beautiful eyes. A 2001 graduate of Paul Quinn College, where she studied physical education and biochemistry, the graduate of Dunbar High School now works for Fort Worth ISD. She also previously worked at Young Women’s Leadership Academy. While at Paul Quinn, she was initiated into the Lambda Nu Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Vibrant, focused and a joy to be around, Latrivious is a wife and mother, who puts family first.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Teeaneshia Warren hails from Dallas and graduated from Lincoln Humanities and Communications Magnet. She pursued her Bachelor’s degree in Communication and Media Studies from...
Superb Woman
Tamela Mann is Fort Worth, Texas’ finest! Born Tamela Jean Mann, she is a gospel singer, songwriter and actress. She grew up singing in the...
Superb Woman
A wife and mother, the Honorable Sheila P. Taylor is a licensed CPA. She graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BA in Accounting from...
Superb Woman
Dr. Monique McDaniel Thompson hails from Little Rock, AR. Earlier this year she celebrated 20 years of marriage. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha...