Kairi Mubarak

Dr. Kairi R. Mubarak, affectionately called “Pete” by the family, was born in Greenville, TX on July 10, 1938 to James Winifred Wortham and Virgie Hill Wortham. He graduated from Laneri High School (Nolan Catholic High School) in Fort Worth, TX and joined the US Air Force after graduation. He was a US postal employee for many years, but always loved natural medicine. Before retiring, he enrolled in the Beijing School of Acupuncture of Fort Worth and became a licensed acupuncturist. He opened a private

clinic and assisted many patients with a host of medical conditions ranging from diabetes and obesity to smoking and migraine headaches. Dr. Kairi was featured on an NBC5 special story on the growth of natural medicine in the United States. He later became the treatment specialist for the Acudetox Program for the Mansfield City Jail and treated many inmates and parolees with drug and alcohol addiction. He was also a licensed electrician and an avid bowler. Dr. Kairi loved chess, swimming, and live plays at the Jubilee Theater, but his favorite hobby was traveling stateside and abroad. Dr. Kairi leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 37 years, Dr. Lynda J. Mubarak: three daughters; Karen Wortham and Kim Wortham of Memphis, TN, and Takiyah Wortham of Fort Worth, TX; brother, James (Margaret) Wortham of Mansfield, TX and sister, Carolyn (Joseph) Brown of Midway, TX; five grandchildren, Kimberly Wortham and Ryan Sowels

of Memphis, TN, Corbin Wren, Pharyn Wortham and Kairi Wortham of Fort Worth, TX. and two great grandchildren; Caliyah Wortham and Rylan Sowels of Memphis, TN.