Spotlight Story

Black Business: Lil V’s BBQ  

Lil V Barbque

Bishop Eli and First Lady Dareia Jacobs are the new owners of Lil V’s BBQ. Lil V’s BBQ is in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas. They serve Barbeque with delicious southern sides. This is a ministry for the Jacobs. Spiritually and physically. When you walk through the door you will feel the amazing customer service and the food is finger-licking Good. They offer catering for any event. Just give them a call. Pastors and the First Ladies eat free with guests of five or more people. Stop by Lil V’s BBQ at 7620 Great Trinity Forest Pkwy. For Catering call 214-309-7630.

