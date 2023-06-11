Superb Woman: Teeaneshia Warren

Teeaneshia Warren hails from Dallas and graduated from Lincoln Humanities and Communications Magnet. She pursued her Bachelor’s degree in Communication and Media Studies from Paul Quinn College. Teeaneshia is a mortgage consultant. This wife and mother is fun-loving, loyal, lots to travel, and possesses a sweet personality. Her friends are her friends and you don’t mess with them or her. Equipped with a sense of humor, Teeaneshia has an infectious laugh and loving spirit. She’s also very protective of her family and loves children. The former model could still be dominating any stage or photo shoot because she’s made for cameras.
