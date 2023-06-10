Connect with us

Superb Woman: Tamela Mann

Tamela Mann is Fort Worth, Texas’ finest!  Born Tamela Jean Mann, she is a gospel singer, songwriter and actress. She grew up singing in the church, since she was eight and now the world gets to enjoy her dynamic voice. Beautiful, talented and creative, she is the recipient of Grammy, Stellar, Dove and American Music Awards. Most recently she was honored during the 2023 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards for accomplishments as a songwriter, artist and actor. She has starred in numerous plays and is also known for her role as Cora Brown in plays and the hit show, Meet The Browns.

