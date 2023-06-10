Black Business: Sweet Things of Midtown

Sweet Things of Midtown is a local Dallas cookie bar with good ole fashion favorites mixed with famous sweet delights. Sweet Things of Midtown is dedicated to providing joy and comfort to your day with heartfelt affirmations in each box. Make your next celebrations something to talk about with their famous Milk & Cookie Cake it’s soft and moist and has 10 layers. Order from Sweet Things on their website. They deliver to six drop-off points in DFW. Sweet Things of Midtown is spreading sweetness and positivity until it’s contagious. https://www.sweetthingsofmidtown.com/ 469-820-3376, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram @sweetthingsofmidtown