Reverend Byrd Lowe, Jr., 97, quietly passed away from this Earth into the loving arms of our Lord on Saturday, May 27, 2023, surrounded by his family.

He was born on May 4, 1926, in Palestine, Texas, to Byrd Lowe, Sr. and Azell Murchison Lowe.

When he was a boy, his family moved to Houston, Texas, where he graduated from Jack Yates Senior High School in the historic Third Ward. Reverend Lowe was a warm, witty, intelligent, loving, brave, patient, supportive, caring, moral, friendly and faithful man.

Reverend Lowe served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War, and later, in the U.S. Coast Guard. After his military service, Reverend Lowe worked as a Petroleum Engineer at Lubrication Engineers, Inc. for 33 years.

He was an avid golfer, a voracious reader, particularly of The Holy Bible, and a serious crossword puzzle lover. In 1956, Reverend Lowe became a member of the Historic Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, Fort Worth, Texas. Under the spiritual leadership, guidance and direction of Pastor Rafe Henry Hallum, God called Reverend Lowe into the Gospel Ministry, on February 26, 1958. He served for 19 years as Associate Pastor and eventually became Pastor, from 1977 to 1985. Later, he became the pastor of Morningside Park Missionary Baptist Church, Fort Worth, Texas, from 1986 to 1996. In 1996, Reverend Lowe joined the membership of the Historic Morning Chapel CME Church, Fort Worth, Texas, where he later became a Deacon in 2005 and remained a faithful member until his death.

Reverend Lowe is survived by his daughters, Pamela Lowe and Paula Lowe, his son Paul Lowe (Traci), his grandson Ryan Lowe, his granddaughter Tejia Crawford, his stepson Lectoye Oliver, his sisters-in-law, Beverly Jean Thomas & Janice Hardgraves, his brother Jerome Lowe (Jo Ann), his sister Emma Hight, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other extended family, friends, and clergymen. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Lester Lowe, his son Michael Lowe, his grandson Austin Lowe, his second wife Tommiesene Thomas Lowe, and his brothers Edmond (Willie May), James (Grace), Arthur (Dorothy), William (Vivian), Daniel, and Lawrence.

ADVERTISEMENT