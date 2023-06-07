Earthquake in Haiti’s Les Abricots Claims Three Lives

BY JUHAKENSON BLAISE AND MURDITH JOSEPH

PORT-AU-PRINCE—Three people were reported dead immediately after an 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Les Abricots, a seaside town in southern Haiti.

The earthquake, whose epicenter is about 9 kilometers northeast of Les Abricots, sent shockwaves through the region at around 5 a.m., causing widespread panic and destruction in the Grande-Anse and South departments. Its impact was particularly severe in the locality of Sainte Helene.

That’s the town where the three people lost their lives when a two-story house collapsed onto another structure, according to eyewitness Guerrier Watson, who spoke on Radio Caraibes. Watson said several houses collapsed and that residents are urgently helping to remove the debris in the collapsing house.

Several people were injured and transported to Saint-Antoine Hospital in Jeremie, about 20 miles away.

As of publication time, there was no official report from authorities about the number of victims and the damages.

Haiti’s Directorate General for Civil Protection (DGPC) was already busy assessing the death and damage toll caused by flooding and mudslides that ravaged various towns across Haiti over the weekend. As of late Monday, the disaster management agency had reported 42 people were killed, 85 injured, 11 missing and 13,633 houses inundated. According to the DGPC, around 7,475 families are affected by the torrential rains that battered Haiti on June 3-4, leaving thousands in need.

The earthquake in Les Abricots underscores the urgent need for preparedness and training in first-aid rescues during natural disasters, some already saying. On Radio Caraibes Tuesday morning, director of natural resources Claude Prepetit said the government must do more to strengthen infrastructure and implement effective early warning systems that are crucial for the safety and well-being of the Haitian population.

Meanwhile, residents are mobilizing and calling for emergency assistance and support. Witnesses said search and rescue operations are underway to help those trapped under debris or injured.

Earthquakes are common in the southern region of the country. On August 14, 2021, the inhabitants were victims of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake which left around 2,207 dead and 344 people missing, reported the Civil Protection of Haiti. The authorities last reported 12,268 injured, 52,953 houses destroyed and 77,006 damaged. The three departments mainly impacted are the South, Nippes and Grand-Anse, which have a population of around 1.6 million.

Murdith Joseph & Juhakenson Blaise contributed to the story