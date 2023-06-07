Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Alabama State University back headed to FBS program

Alabama State transfer RB is headed to the FBS.

Published

By Steven J. Gaither

Home

Alabama State University transfer Jacory Merritt announced on Monday that he will be attending New Mexico University.  New Mexico is an FBS member of the Mountain West Conference.

Merrit was one of the more versatile running backs in the SWAC over the past couple seasons.

Jacory Merritt spent two-and-a-half seasons at Alabama State, rushing for 985 yards and 10 touchdowns between the spring 2021 season and the 2021 and 2022 seasons. His best season came in the fall of 2021 when he rushed for 422 yards and scored five touchdowns under head coach Donald Hill-Ely. 

Alabama State University
Alabama State University running back Jacory Merritt runs on to the field prior to the start of the 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge vs. Howard University. (HBCU Gameday/Steven J. Gaither photo)

The 5’11,  205 pound back is a Montgomery, AL native and he rushed for 4.7 yards per carry in seven games during the 2022 season, leading the team in rushing under first-year head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Merritt was one of several Alabama State players to hit the transfer portal following the season, including defensive back Irshaad Davis.

Alabama State University football is coming off a 6-5 season under first-year head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. in 2022.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

MEAC MEAC

News

Alcorn State University AD to step down, takes MEAC job

Alcorn State’s AD is heading back to work at the MEAC.

15 hours ago
_SWAC _SWAC

News

The 2023 SWAC Commissioner’s Cup winner represents this SWAC East school

BY KENDRICK MARSHAL The Alabama State claimed two of three Southwestern Athletic Conference all-sports awards winning the James Frank Commissioner’s Cup and the Sadie Magee/Barbara...

5 days ago
SWAC Tournament SWAC Tournament

Sports

SWAC Tournament: Florida A&M hangs on to beat No. 1 seed Alabama State

BY HBCU SPORTS Alabama State rallied from a five-run deficit and fell short in an 8-6 loss to Florida A&M at the 2023 SWAC Baseball...

May 29, 2023
FAMU Baseball Team FAMU Baseball Team

Sports

Congratulations to Head Coach Jamey Shouppe and his team!

This weekend, the FAMU baseball team won their first-ever Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament! They will represent the SWAC in the NCAA tournament later this...

May 29, 2023
Advertisement