MARK CUBAN HEROES BASKETBALL CENTER TO HONOR DADS AND FATHER FIGURES AT HE’S MY HERO FATHER’S DAYEVENT SATURDAY, JUNE 10, FROM 10 A.M.-1 P.M.

From free family photos and pop-up experiences to wellness checkups, swag bags, prizes and food trucks, the 4th annual He’s My Hero Father’s Day event returns Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center (1800 Bonnie View Rd., Dallas, TX 75216). While the free event is open to all dads, bonus dads and father figures, registration is required at Eventbrite. (Please include the name of the honorary male when registering.)



Sponsored by The Heroes Foundation and the Mark Cuban Foundation, the Father’s Day event will offer free mini family photo sessions with a professional photographer plus a variety of unique photo pop-up experiences to uniquely capture the special memories with their kids, family members or young people they mentor. Photos will be printed onsite. In addition, a variety of vendors will be on hand along with food trucks offering free fare.

In addition, a popup Father’s Day experience will be held Sunday, June 18, from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Concord Church (6808 Pastor Bailey Dr, Dallas, TX 75237).

The event kicks off a year-long He’s My Hero series of activities celebrating – and supporting – father figures. The 2023-2024 lineup includes everything from health-focused events – physical and mental health screenings and checkups – to grilling/culinary classes with chefs, nutritionists and dietitians. Also planned are financial- and career-targeted sessions addressing professional/personal life audits, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, wardrobe styling and grooming.

Family matters are also tackled. Chalk talks with father figures and their kids/mentees will be held along with child-geared support sessions for life-altering changes (such as older children leaving for college or jobs, living on their own and even starting families).

“He’s My Hero is our way of celebrating these often-unsung heroes,” said Trina Terrell-Andrews, chief executive officer of the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center. “Dads, bonus dads and father figures are not always acknowledged for the significant contributions and sacrifices they make. We hope He’s My Hero will provide families an opportunity for quality time, preserving memories, and showing support and appreciation for dads not only on Father’s Day but throughout the year.”

For more info, go to markcubanheroescenter.org or call 214-379-7451.

ABOUT THE MARK CUBAN HEROES BASKETBALL CENTER.

The Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center is a multi-purpose facility for neighborhood youth and families providing sports and leadership programs. The Center expanded its services to address the critical needs arising during the pandemic related to food insecurity, including the distribution of afterschool snacks, meals and food boxes to neighborhood families.