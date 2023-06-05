The Black College World Series champions will be honored by an MLB team

BY HBCU SPORTS

Photo: Florida Memorial Athletics

The Miami Marlins will welcome the Florida Memorial University to its LoanDepot Park on Friday as part of a celebration for the team winning the 2023 Black College World Series.

As part of the Marlins salute to the Black College World Series winners, the club is hosting Florida Memorial for a “Marlins Batting Practice Experience”. After batting practice, the Lions will meet with a Marlins representative to be escorted onto the field for a pre-game recognition.

After the ceremony, the team will then be escorted back to a suite to enjoy the Marlins’ game against the Oakland Athletics.

Joining in the celebration will be Black College Championships executive director and founder of the Black College World Series, Michael Coker.

Florida Memorial University won its first-ever Black College World Series with a dramatic 5-4 victory over the Albany State Rams in the championship game, which lasted a total of 19 innings.

It was the longest game in the history of the event and featured excellent pitching, defense and some timely hitting.

Courtesy: Black College Nines

