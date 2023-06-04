Superb Woman: Pebelock Anderson

Pebelock Anderson

Pebelock Anderson is a residential surveyor at Texas Health and Human Services Commission and Residential Surveyor at Hassan Himalayan Salt Craft. She was also an Individual Service Coordinator and Planner at Dallas Metrocare Services. A graduate of Duncanville High School, she studied at University of North Texas, receiving a BS in Criminal Justice before going on to receive a BS in Social Work from Texas Southern University. With a vibrant personality, she brings life to any gathering. Pebelock loves to dance and she can set it off on the dance floor.