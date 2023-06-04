Superb Woman: Pebelock Anderson

Pebelock Anderson is a residential surveyor at Texas Health and Human Services Commission and Residential Surveyor at Hassan Himalayan Salt Craft. She was also an Individual Service Coordinator and Planner at Dallas Metrocare Services. A graduate of Duncanville High School, she studied at University of North Texas, receiving a BS in Criminal Justice before going on to receive a BS in Social Work from Texas Southern University. With a vibrant personality, she brings life to any gathering. Pebelock loves to dance and she can set it off on the dance floor.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Hailing from Chicago, Marion-Ware Forbes is in the Metroplex making hair beautiful as the owner of Forbes Co. Hair Salon. She’s so good that...
Superb Woman
Received a BBA Degree in Finance and MBA from Texas A&M University – Commerce, studied Human Dimensions of Organizations (HDO), Certificate of Strategic Leadership...
Superb Woman
Hailing from Cleveland Heights, OH, where she graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, Sonya Swanson is an alum of Florida A&M University, where she...
Superb Woman
Baltimore’s Rev. Frances “Toni” Murphy Draper is great-granddaughter of the AFRO Newspaper founder and granddaughter of a Delta Sigma Theta Sorority founder, of which...