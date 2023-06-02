Superb Woman: Sonya Swanson

Hailing from Cleveland Heights, OH, where she graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, Sonya Swanson is an alum of Florida A&M University, where she studied mathematics and computer science and received a BS Degree. She has enjoyed stints as a senior project manager at AT&T, Group X Fitness Instructor at Fitness Connection, Owner/Artist at Body Be Dazzled Face & Body Art, Scientific Staff member at Nortel Networks, Test Engineer at Compaq and software engineer at Ericsson. She’s the chapter secretary for the Dallas-Fort Worth FAMU National Alumni Association and she has also held numerous other positions locally and regionally. Sonya is a notary public, deputy registrar and community servant. A team player and born leader; she’s talented, smart, energetic and involved.
