Obits

Henry Timothy Johnson (February 6, 1944 – May 15, 2023)

Henry Timothy Johnson

Henry Timothy Johnson, 79, of Mesquite, Texas departed this world peacefully on Monday, May 15th, 2023. Henry entered this world on February 2nd, 1944 in Tyler, Texas. At the age of 6 Henry moved to Texarkana, Texas where he attended Dunbar High School after which he went on to pursue a career in Welding & Metal Fabrication. 

After receiving on-the-job training in this field he went on to build a successful business in the heart of South Dallas, Texas which prospered for more than 45 years, completing work for many major corporations through-out the City of Dallas. During his time with us in this world Henry was an exemplary role model for all those around him. 

He was a respectful, hard-working, kind, generous, loving, understanding & devoted Patriarch who led with strength, dignity, honor & integrity. Henry found his joy in this world by providing for his family & running his business. 

Henry also had a passion for gardening and spent much of his free time taking care of his home garden & lawn care and maintaining the family home. Although no specific place of worship is provided, it is well known by all that Henry enjoyed reading his Bible in the mornings. Henry’s faith was an important part of his life and brought him comfort and strength. It is Henry’s faith that guided him to be the loving, inspirational man he was known to be. 

Henry is preceded in death by his parents: Father, Elder Booker T. Johnson and Mother, Rosetta Daniels-Johnson; Sister, Rosie Faye Johnson Jones; Sister, Shirley Ann Johnson Woodson; Brother, Cullen L. Johnson; Aunt, Pearlie Daniels.

Henry is survived by his Wife, Cheri Williams; Brother, Johnny Booker Johnson; Son, Henry Timothy Johnson Jr.; Daughter, Rose D. Johnson; Daughter, Jennifer L. Johnson; Daughter, Rosetta F. Johnson; Son, Timothy Johnson; Daughter; Ladonna Johnson-Skinner; He also embraced with love his Step-Daughters Alexandria Gonzales and Christina Gonzales-Williams; as well as 21 beautiful grandchildren and many wonderful nieces and nephews. 

Texas Metro News

