Christopher D. Wright (July 29, 1970 – May 23, 2023)

Christopher Delaney Wright age 52, readily went to be with the lord on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
He will truly be missed by all that knew and loved him. He was born in Dallas, Texas on July 29, 1970 to the parents of Willie and Evelyn Wright.
