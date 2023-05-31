Connect with us

Superb Woman: Avis Sauls

Avis Sauls

Avis Sauls is the Artistic Director at Essence Dance Arts Academy. She was also the Dance Director at Cedar Hill ISD and Drill Team Director at Mesquite ISD. Skilled in contemporary Dance and Arts Administration, the super talented Avis is a graduate of Justin F. Kimball High School and a 2003 graduate of Texas Christian University where she received her BFA in Modern/Contemporary Dance. She also received training at Dallas Black Dance Theater and Brookhaven Community College. Avis works to implement new dance programs and improve existing dance programs in schools, organizations and churches. Avis also directs summer private camps and intensives. A wife and mother about to celebrate her 20th wedding anniversary on June 7th, Avis has enriched the lives of so many by sharing her love of dance.

