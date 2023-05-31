Superb Woman: Avis Sauls

Avis Sauls is the Artistic Director at Essence Dance Arts Academy. She was also the Dance Director at Cedar Hill ISD and Drill Team Director at Mesquite ISD. Skilled in contemporary Dance and Arts Administration, the super talented Avis is a graduate of Justin F. Kimball High School and a 2003 graduate of Texas Christian University where she received her BFA in Modern/Contemporary Dance. She also received training at Dallas Black Dance Theater and Brookhaven Community College. Avis works to implement new dance programs and improve existing dance programs in schools, organizations and churches. Avis also directs summer private camps and intensives. A wife and mother about to celebrate her 20th wedding anniversary on June 7th, Avis has enriched the lives of so many by sharing her love of dance.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Kesha Walker is a hairstylist and she absolutely loves doing hair. She’s also the “BossLady” at Smoke-A-Holics Bbq where quality products and service are priorities...
Superb Woman
Let’s wish the Reality Coach a big HAPPY BIRTHDAY today! Dorothy Patterson is the Reality Coach and she is the real deal because she...
Superb Woman
Bessye Adams is an alum of Jackson State University and she received her MBA from Amberton University. She has more than 30 years in...
Superb Woman
Barbara Ann Mitchell is a senior community sales manager at D.R. Horton Dallas/Fort Worth and has spent more than two decades in real estate....