Hall Of Fame Coach Lee A Williams (January 10th, 1952 – May 17th, 2023)

Lee A. Williams, 71, of Dallas, TX, passed away on May 17th, 2023.

Lee was born on January 10th, 1952 to Willie and Vera Lee Williams. Lee attended Polytechnic High School where he discovered his passion for track. Graduating in 1970, he went on to attend Ranger Junior College furthering his education and beginning his collegiate track career.

After earning an associates degree from Ranger, Lee enrolled at Texas Christian University (TCU) where he ran track and was selected as an All-American in 1974. His distinguished career included two top five finishes in the mile relay at the NCAA Championships. It should be noted that he was a member of one of the first TCU Track teams to qualify in the 4×100 and 4×400; all the while setting numerous records.

Lee went on to become a prominent and decorated track and field coach at O.D. Wyatt High School. He was not only a coach, but a mentor of both students and the community at large.

His prestigious career included assembling and coaching two state U.I.L. Championship teams. O.D. Wyatt is the only high school team in U.S. history to run under 40 seconds, five different times in the 4×100 sprint relay. Twenty-five years later, the 1998 4×100 relay team still holds the national record at 39.76 seconds. In addition, the 4×200 meter relay team had the second fastest time ever recorded.

Lee is survived by his wife of 47 years Carolyn Crawford Williams; children Tammarah Williams (Devardis) and Andron Williams; grandchildren Ashton Black, Ashleigh Black and London Love.