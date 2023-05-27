DR. JOHN SAUNDERS MCNEIL (September 8, 1927 — May 24, 2023)

Dr. John S. McNeil passed away on May 24, 2023. John was born September 8, 1927 to John and Julia McNeil in Hampton, Virginia. In 1956, John married Bettye Bettis and they led a happy life together, along with their son Thomas McNeil. John graduated from Storer College with a Bachelor of Arts in 1948, obtained a Masters of Social Work degree in Atlanta University in 1951, and a Doctor of Social Work at the University of Southern California in 1964. John pledged with the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity in 1945 and remained a lifelong active member. He also later joined the Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity (ie, Boulé). John entered the U.S. Air Force in 1951 and obtained the rank of Colonel, serving until 1978. During his time in the Air Force, John became Chief, Social Worker of the US Air Force, managing social work services on over 80 Air Force installations.

After his honorable discharge from the U.S. Air Force, John became Associate Professor and then Professor at the University of Texas at Arlington and University of Texas at Austin Schools of Social Work. He served as the Director of the UTA Community Service Clinic and Chair of the PhD program of the Graduate School of Social Work for several years. He was selected for the position Louis and Ann Wolens Centennial Chair Emeritus in Gerontology at University of Texas at Austin. During his academic tenure, he published over 40 scholarly articles or book chapters, 9 books or monographs, and served on the editorial board of the Journal of Multicultural Social Work.

Faithful members of St. John Church in Grand Prairie, TX, John and Bettye served in several leadership positions. In 2013, St. John Church dedicated its new Victory Place Counseling Center to Dr. and Mrs. McNeil to honor their years of service.

Dr. McNeil is preceded in death by his beloved wife Bettye McNeil, his parents, his siblings Auguster, Aurelia and Sylvester McNeil, and his daughter-in-law Dr. Allison C. Howe-McNeil. John leaves to cherish his memories: one son, Thomas McNeil, M.D., of Arlington, TX, and a granddaughter, Anna McNeil, Esq., of Norman, OK.

A wake will be held for Dr. McNeil at St. John Church, Grand Prairie Campus, 1701 West Jefferson Street, Grand Prairie, TX, from 6 to 8 PM on Wednesday, May 31, and funeral services will be held at St. John Church at 11 AM on Thursday, June 1. Memorials may be made in memory of Dr. John S. McNeil to the Multiple Sclerosis Center of Excellence at Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation at omrf.org.

