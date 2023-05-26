David Woyane Bell (April 3, 1964 – May 18, 2023)

David Woyane Bell was born to George Henry Bell and Pearline Griffin Bell on April 3, 1964. He grew up in Easton, TX and accepted Christ at a very young age at Easton Church of Christ. In 2002, he married his best friend and life partner Lisa Shontale Gary.

David was a 1982 graduate of Longview High School. He received associate degrees from Devry Institute of Technology and Mountain View Community College. At Devry, David was on the dean’s list and graduated with honors. He later pursued his higher education at Dallas Baptist University majoring in Computer Systems and Management. David had a plethora of IT certifications including Cisco, MCSE 200, A+, Network Plus, CCNA 2.0, Novell’s 4.1 CNA, and Fiber Optics.

He began his IT career at Ericsson Telecommunications where he flew all over the United States installing network architecture. He went on to work at the City of Dallas in information services for 33 years and retired in 2018. While at the City of Dallas, David specialized in many aspects of information services.

In his spare time, he loved projects whether it be working on cars, building computers or remodeling homes. He was revered for his ability to trouble-shoot and solve IT issues. He loved to stay busy, but most of all, he loved to help others. You will not find a friendlier person. David never met a stranger. He was blessed with the gift of charisma and was a loyal friend to many.

David is survived by His wife Lisa Bell, mother Pearline G. Bell, Son Marcus A. Erwin, Grandson Jeremiah Elliot, Granddaughters Paris M. Erwin, and Leonie Erwin. Brothers Ernest C. and George E. Bell, and Sister Jennifer F. Bell as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

David was preceded in death by his son Eric Dewayne Hollins, his father George Henry Bell, grandparents Rosie Lee Birdsong, Chappie Nathaniel Griffin, Robert Bell, Lully Bell and Florence Garrison.