Black Business: EJT Consulting, LLC

EJT Consulting LLC, Owner CEO Erica Jordan-Thomas Business Spotlight

Erica Jordan-Thomas is the Founder & CEO, of EJT Consulting, LLC, and is currently a Doctoral Candidate in Education Leadership at Harvard Graduate School of Education. She is obsessed with school leadership, equity, and supporting educators in discovering their profitable purpose through EJT Consulting. Looking to start your education consulting business but don’t know where to start? You’re in the right place.

Education Consulting 101 is a FREE course to teach educators of color how to create an education consulting business that will bring in 6-figures.

Sign up today at https://bit.ly/45AuXks To learn more about Erica Jordan-Thomas and EJT Consulting, LLC go to https://www.ericajordanthomas.com/

