Mrs. Bobbie Louise Edwards

Published

MARCH 25, 1936 – MAY 13, 2023

Mrs. Bobbie Louise Edwards

Mrs. Bobbie Louise Edwards, age 87, of Fort Worth, Texas passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Bobbie Louise Edwards was born March 25, 1936, in Jefferson, Texas, to James Lee Zachery, Sr and Mary Myrtle Zachery.

She married James L. Edwards in Shreveport, LA. and one child Dianne D. Edwards was born into that union.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to all of us who were blessed to have shared this earthly home with her. Her love of life was only outweighed by her love of the Lord. She has touched many lives with her loving spirit and will be missed by us all.

On Saturday, May 13, 2023, Bobbie L. Edwards left her worldly home to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ. She is now reunited in peace with her parents, sisters, and brother who all preceded her in death.

She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter Dianne Denise Edwards; one grandson, Adrian S. Edwards; four nieces; Sharon Jones, Rhena Jackson, Brenda George, Gwendolyn George-James, and Regina Jones; grandnieces and grandnephews, LaVetta Zachery, Carl George, Lakeisha Zachery, Devin Woods, Rhea George-Reed, Treshun Stone, and Antonio Stone; host of great-great grandnieces

nephews; relatives and friends.

Texas Metro News

