Black Business: Doc’s Street Grill

Doc’s Street Grill was started by Stephen Alade as a mobile food concession and catering company in 2012 specializing in Caribbean street food. Alade started the business part-time while working in corporate finance. He started off doing small local festivals as a hobby and a way to learn the food business with continued growth on the festival scene he gained the exposure necessary to get Doc’s Street Grill where it is today. You can find Doc’s at 200 James St. Roanoke, TX. 682-237-7714 open Mon-Tue. closed 11-2:00 pm & 4:00-8:00 pm, Thu 4:00-8:00 pm, Fri 11-2:00 pm & 4:00-8:00 pm, Sat 11- 7:00 pm, Sun – closed.

Check out the website. http://www.eatdocscatering.com/